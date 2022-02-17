DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas College is relaunching its Brewer Program to meet the workforce demand. Sessions are set to begin on March 21.

“There was a pretty gigantic knowledge gap with neither of us having been in the industry previously,” Nick Sorenson, one of the program’s first students, said. “When the first Journeyman course opened up, we jumped on it. I am happy we did. I don’t think things would have gone the way they did otherwise.”

Texas brewers from craft to industrial are having difficulty finding trained employees to make beer.

According to the Texas Comptroller website, craft breweries employ more than 4,000 Texans at an average annual wage of $58,730. Texas ranks top 10 in terms of its number of craft breweries.