DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop’s drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop’s cool factor?

We checked out a report from Best Things Texas of the coolest coffee shops across the Lone Star State and we’re happy to sip on a cappuccino or two at any of these spots.

All this coffee talk is due to Tuesday, November 8 being National Cappuccino Day!

“Sip away! To honor this beloved espresso beverage, let’s indulge in an extra foamy cappuccino. Every coffee shop and a number of restaurants make them. Order up a cappuccino alongside your breakfast or dessert to cap off the day,” NationalToday said.

Best Things Texas reports that Weekend Coffee in the city of Dallas is one of the seven coolest coffee shops in the whole state. We knew the Big D is home to some of the best steakhouses, barbecue joints, and taco spots in the state, but apparently, this shop is bringing its customers more than just keen coffee beans.

“Another population-dense city of Texas, Dallas, points its visitors (and locals) to an experiential coffee shop located in the Joule Hotel—The Weekend. Super sleek and clean interior with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors are not hard to spot this coffee shop. They boast top quality brewing methods and offer tasty pastries to pair with your perfectly brewed cup of coffee,” the report said.