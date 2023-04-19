KDAF (DALLAS) – “En la disco habían mil” and they will all be dancing to Bad Bunny’s music at Club Dada in Deep Ellum.

Noche De Verano Sin Ti will be returning in May in celebration of Bad Bunny’s album 2022 Un Verno Sin Ti. Bad Bunny broke records with this album, winning Album of the Year last year.

The club mentioned that Benito will not be in attendance but his presence will be felt! Writing, “We’ve all spent the year dancing to these songs and we can’t get enough pero tal vez si gritamos lo suficientemente fuerte, lo escuchará en la isla” which translates to “but maybe if we shout loud enough, he’ll hear it on the island.”

The club also is only inviting 18 and up on May 5 from 10 pm until 2 am

For more information and tickets, you can visit, Noche De Verano Sin Ti or Dada’s websites.