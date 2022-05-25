DALLAS (KDAF) — The city of Dallas is joining Texas and the nation in showing their support for victims of the Uvalde shooting.

Tuesday night at 10:52 p.m., Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted, “I have asked our city manager to ensure our city flags are flown at half-staff — like they will be at federal and state sites — to commemorate the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School. Dallas grieves with our fellow Texans in Uvalde.”

At the time of writing this article, 19 students and two teachers were confirmed to have been killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The 18-year-old shooting suspect was reported to have been killed at the scene of the shooting.