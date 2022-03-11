DALLAS (KDAF) — On Wednesday, March 9 the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a resolution to support the people of Ukraine. That resolution was proposed by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

According to the mayor’s office the resolution, “Condemns the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine; calls on the city’s business, civic, and philanthropic communities to support Ukraine in any way they can; suspends the City of Dallas’ official “Sister City “relationship with Saratov, Russia while still encouraging people-to-people work toward peace; and restricts the City Council from approving future contracts with entities that have significant Russian ties.”

“As an international city, we have to stand up at times like this to make our intentions and our feelings known,” Mayor Johnson said. “Dallas is clearly important to the global economy, and we are the cultural engine of this entire region — the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. But we also must be moral leaders. This resolution tells the people of Ukraine and our Ukrainian community in Dallas that this is a welcoming city that stands behind them as they fight for their freedom against an illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion by the Russian Federation.”

You can check out the full resolution here.