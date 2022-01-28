DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas City Council voted on Wednesday to restrict the operating hours of sexually oriented businesses (SOBs) in an effort to reduce crime which Mayor Eric Johnson says is, “A big win for public safety in Dallas.”

The restrictions mean SOBs are to close between the hours of 2-6 a.m. and will not hire or contract anyone under the age of 21. This vote was a result of Mayor Johnson’s proposal which came after Police Chief Eddie Garcia recommended the changes be made to help reduce crime in the city.

Johnson says this change aligns Dallas with other cities in Texas (El Paso, Fort Worth, Plan and San Antonio) that have restrictions for operating hours for SOBs.

“This isn’t about shutting anyone down. This isn’t about being puritanical or shaming anyone. It’s merely saying the same thing that the nightlife establishments across this city say every night: at 2 a.m., the party is over.”