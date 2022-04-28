DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas City Council has just made a unanimous decision that they hope will help small businesses in Dallas.

Council members voted to approve a new ordinance to lessen restrictions on food trucks, food trailers and mobile food service providers. Mayor Eric Johnson, the man behind this reform, hopes this will increase the number of food units across the city.

The new ordinance will do the following:

Cut fees, giving small businesses more opportunities to enter the mobile foodservice industry

Allow other types of food-service vehicles

Expand food preparation options on food trucks and trailers

Allow less frequent commissary visits to Code Compliance Department-approved food trucks and trailers.

“Dallas is a great food city. But for too long, the city government has been far too restrictive to mobile food operators,” Mayor Johnson said in a news release. “I am grateful to Chairman Bazaldua and to the members of the Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee for crafting more sensible regulations that encourage entrepreneurs without sacrificing food safety. Together, we are working to make Dallas more vibrant and more fun.”

City officials say they are also pursuing a new program that would create food truck zones at city parks and green spaces.

For more information, click here.