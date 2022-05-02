DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a fun, new children’s clothing line called Elle Olivia, created by a North Texas entrepreneur.

Marty and Kevin McDonald, owners of Elle Olivia knew they wanted to raise their daughter with her knowing that she isn’t alone, that she belongs and that her future matters.

Arriving in North Texas in 2021, Elle Olivia works to instill all of those values in their little girls around the area.

Elle Oliva offers all sorts of clothing pieces aimed at little girls, from hoodies to sweatshirts to jackets. The brand has now begun selling children’s books as well. To see all they have to offer, visit shopelleolivia.com.