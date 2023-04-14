DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing like finger-lickin’ good chicken.

There’s no doubt that Fried Chicken is a Texas favorite. Every Texan is constantly on the hunt for the best chicken, whether it’s perfectly fried or grilled.

Taste Atlas recently named Dallas on their list of best-fried chicken in the world. From Nashville Hot Chicken to Korean Fried Chicken, there are countless varieties of fried chicken to try, each with its own unique flavor and texture.

If you’re looking for the best fried chicken in the world, Dallas is an excellent choice. The #6 spot goes to Bubba’s Cooks Country. The retro diner converted from a 1929 Texaco service station serves fried chicken with a southern twist.

Make sure to check out this retro-style dinner located in the Highland Park area.

For the complete list of the best fried chicken in the country, visit Taste Atlas.