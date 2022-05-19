DALLAS (KDAF) — Car lovers in North Texas, here is your chance to be on TV.

The Dallas Film and Creative Industries Office has shared a casting call from Warm Springs production. They are looking for car lovers and restoration experts for a new season of their show

According to the listing, “Warm Springs Productions are looking for people who have one special family member or friend who always talks about their favorite car they used to have or it has been on a property untouched for years and needs to be restored.”

The show documents the journey of finding a car, giving it 1 to 2 months’ worth of restoration, then surprising the recipient with the refurbished car.

