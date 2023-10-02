The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas can be very expensive if you don’t know where to go in the city.

There is one place however that is trending on social media for its $29.99 per person all-you-can-eat Brazilian food! Casa Pollastro is known for its homemade Brazilian-Italian fusion food.

The restaurant offers the four-course meal that is said to “bring warmth to the soul”, as described by the restaurant itself. They also offer an a la carte option for those who aren’t as hungry! Cocktails and alcoholic drinks are not included.

For more information on their menu and more visit Casa Pollastro’s website.