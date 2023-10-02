The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas can be very expensive if you don’t know where to go in the city.
There is one place however that is trending on social media for its $29.99 per person all-you-can-eat Brazilian food! Casa Pollastro is known for its homemade Brazilian-Italian fusion food.
@brittanyroseblog $30 all you can eat brazilian restaurant in Dallas, Texas!! Thanks @DALLAS – CHELS EATS 🍟 for the rec!! This place def lived up the hype and I couldn’t believe HOW MUCH FOOD YOU GOT for literally $29.99 per person! 🍝🍗 (cocktails and alcoholic drinks not included) This spot is insane!! Would also be great for a group dinner! #CasaPollastro ♬ And I Love Her (live) – The Beatles Revival Band
The restaurant offers the four-course meal that is said to “bring warmth to the soul”, as described by the restaurant itself. They also offer an a la carte option for those who aren’t as hungry! Cocktails and alcoholic drinks are not included.
For more information on their menu and more visit Casa Pollastro’s website.