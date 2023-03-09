DALLAS (KDAF) — Is it a reach if I say, no one does it like Dallas? Well, at least according to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, that’s true.

In the 2023 Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive ranking of franchises, Unishippers was named one of the top 500 franchises and #1 in the shipping services category.

According to Unishippers, the company provides a full rank of small packaging, truckload, and less-than-truckload shipping services to over 121,000 customers globally.

The company recently appeared in the 43rd edition of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, where they were ranked as one of the Top Fastest Growing Franchises globally, in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our franchisees benefit from our proven model which provides low start-up costs, geographic flexibility, and strong operational support, including in-depth training, access to comprehensive shipping tools and resources, exceptional technology, and a reputable carrier network. We are honored to have been recognized in the Franchise 500® rankings and to have been awarded the top spot for Shipping Services,” said Dustin Wesley, Unishipper’s Senior Vice President of Franchise Development.