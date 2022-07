DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and you need a drink just right for the occasion, that’s why Four Corners Brewing Company is unveiling a new brew flavor.

They’re calling it Sandia Fresca. Officials say this watermelon ale is crisp, bright and packed with real watermelons from the fields of East Texas.

Each 12 oz. can of Sandia Fresca has an ABV of 5.5%.

Photo courtesy Four Corners Brewing Company.