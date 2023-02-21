DALLAS (KDAF) — Pancakes, waffles, or French toast, which one would you crown as the king of breakfast? At CW33, we believe everyone has a place at the table, but today, we’re talking pancakes.

Tuesday, February 21 is National Pancake Day! “Yes, we said it. Treat your loved-one, friend, to a nice pancake meal. Together we’ll make the world a better place, one flapjack at a time,” National Today said.

So, how do you know where to find the pancakes that will rock your breakfast world? Well, we checked out a report from everyone’s favorite Food Network on the best pancakes throughout the US.

For Texas’ top pick, the city of Dallas is home to the best pancakes at Ellen’s where brunch is what’s being served all day long.

Food Network said, “But for a one-of-a-kind, untamed breakfast experience that’s just begging for a close-up on your Instagram profile, ask for the Pancake Pot Pie. Envisioned by owner Joe Groves and brought to life by co-owner and Executive Chef Russell Mertz, this over-the-top spin on the classic Southern supper features layer upon layer of made-from-scratch pancakes, sweet maple cream-sausage gravy, hickory bacon, crumbled sausage, hash browns — phew, almost there — and a top layer of scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. For once, your friends will actually be jealous of what you ate for breakfast.”