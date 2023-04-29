DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is a city full of expression and style! But that doesn’t mean you have to break the budget in order to look good.

There’s nothing like thrifting for different styles and trends, all while getting some great deals. If you’re looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, look no further!

Yelp listed the top thrift stores in Dallas according to reviews.

Check out these top thrift stores in Dallas:

Vintage Martini, 2923 N Henderson Ave. Second Chance Treasures, 10101 Garland Rd. Lula B’s, 1982 Fort Worth Ave. Knick Knacks, 215 W Camp Wisdom Rd. Life Message Thrift, 4501 Rowlett Rd. Double Exposure, 16475 Dallas Pkwy. Add Vintage, 111 Murray St. Metrocrest Resale, 2661 Midway Rd. Uptown Cheapskate – Addison, 3844 Belt Line Rd. Thrift City – Lewisville, 1165 S. Stemmons Fwy.

To see more thrift stores to explore, visit Yelp.