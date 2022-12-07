DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based chicken wing brand Wingstop is no stranger to great flavors and social media buzz.

If you enjoy the chain’s new chicken sandwiches, there is a new limited-time flavor that ‘tastes as good as gold’. Wingstop officials have released the Carolina Gold BBQ flavor.

The chain describes it as a bold spin on a familiar classic inspired by the southern BBQ traditions of the Carolinas.

“Wingstop’s Carolina Gold BBQ flavor maintains the classic queues of mustard, vinegar and brown sugar flavors that are true to its origins, but – in Wingstop fashion – our flavor stands out from the crowd,” Chef Larry Bellah, Wingstop’s Director of Culinary and R&D, said in a news release. “It’s heavier on the sweetness, making this flavor delectable and surprisingly craveable for even the biggest mustard skeptics. It’s a must try, especially on our Chicken Sandwich.”

The flaovir is available until Dec. 19, through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.