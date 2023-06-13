DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve walked around the city of Dallas sometime in the last couple of years, you’ve likely seen someone wearing “the upside-down Dallas hat.”

It’s the hat that seemingly flipped the Dallas streetwear game onto its head – a product by True Brvnd (pronounced True Brand). Getting your hands on one of their limited-edition hats has quickly become a fashion statement.

Behind the brand is a Dallas-raised Marine veteran turned successful streetwear entrepreneur, Sang Truong.

Truong created the signature logo in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

“I wanted to create Dallas’s true brand – that’s where the name came about. I knew it was going to be Dallas-centric, Dallas-focused. COVID really kicked off – it felt like the world was upside down. I flipped [my design] upside down and thought, ‘looks good on a hat.’”

According to Truong, True Brvnd was his seventh attempt at creating a brand. When he launched True Brvnd, he said something felt different.

“We did 30 hats on the first launch,” Truong said. “Sold out instantly. Now, we’re selling thousands of hats out instantly.”

As someone who has lived in DFW since he was elementary age, Truong is honored that the Metroplex and even many outside of Texas, have latched onto his work like this.

“They’ve welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “This isn’t my hat. This is the city’s hat.”

The city has embraced True Brvnd and vice versa. Now, Truong and True Brvnd have partnered with every single professional and collegiate Dallas sports team – including the Cowboys, Stars, Rangers, SMU, Mavericks, Wings and more! He most recently partnered with Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s foundation, ‘Faith, Fight, Finish’ on a limited edition True Brvnd cap. The hat comes complete with Prescott’s signature stitched into the side. Inside the cap are the phrases, “FLIP THE SCRIPT. ASK 4 HELP.”

“Dak’s foundation ‘Faith. Fight. Finish’ means a lot to me,” Truong said. “Being a Marine vet, I’ve experienced anxiety and there was a period of time when I had anxiety attacks. We wanted to change the narrative that it’s okay to not be okay. Literally, flip the script. Ask for help. The partnership with Dak made a lot of sense.”

CW33’s Landon Wexler spoke with True Brvnd’s founder and creator, Sang Truong. Watch their full conversation in the player above!