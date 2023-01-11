DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?

Luckily for you, Dallas-based airline Southwest is offering one-way fares for as low as $39 one way. The offer is taking place from Jan. 31 to May 17.

Some of the getaways that are included in this offer are:

  • As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Austin and New Orleans,
  • As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Reno/Tahoe,
  • As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Los Angeles,
  • As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Nashville, and
  • As low as $49 one-way nonstop between San Diego and Las Vegas.

Visit Southwest to learn more about this offer.