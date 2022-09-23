DALLAS (KDAF) — When looking for a place to work, it’s always to do your research on potential employers, but it’s even better when the research is readily available to you, thanks to Forbes. The publication reports that a Dallas-based airline is one of the top employers for women in the entire country for a fifth consecutive year.

Southwest Airlines has been named one of the publication’s top employers for women in 2022 as the carrier hardens its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion for all of its employees.

“Our People are at the Heart of what we do, and we strive to build an environment where everyone feels included, welcomed, and valued,” said Linda Rutherford, Executive Vice President of People & Communications at Southwest Airlines®. “We believe in providing the support Employees need to bring their authentic selves to work each day and succeed in their roles. By putting our People first, we can continue to grow together.”

Forbes, alongside market research company Statista, was able to select the year’s best employers for women after surveying 50,000 employees. For more information, click here!