DALLAS (KDAF) — If you frequently fly in and out of Dallas you’ve probably flown Southwest Airlines, and while it’s a great airline to fly with, it’s also one of the most admired companies in the world.

Fortune released its list of the world’s most admired companies in 2023 and Southwest Airlines was honored in the rankings at No. 23 overall and No. 3 among other airlines.

“It’s truly an honor for Southwest Airlines to be among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies this year,” said Southwest Airlines President & CEO Bob Jordan. “We consider this a recognition of our strong brand, our terrific Employees, and the extraordinary ways they serve each other and our Customers.”

The list is compiled in a collaboration between Fortune and Korn Ferry which surveys thousands of executives, outside directors and industry analysts to find the companies with the strongest reputations in the world.