DALLAS (KDAF) — Business is always booming in the Lone Star State and a massive Dallas-based employer is ranked among the very best in the country by Forbes.

Forbes released its list of 2023’s best employers in America and Southwest Airlines is celebrating earning a spot for the eighth time.

The airline took the No. 70 spot on the vast list with 64,000 employees, “Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors.

“It operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos,” Forbes wrote.

It’s also ranked in the top 100 when it comes to customer experience in 2023.

“We’ve recruited, hired, and trained more Employees over the last year than ever in our history, and we’re dedicated to maintaining our People-first Culture as we continue to welcome new Cohearts to the Company,” said Lindsey Lang, Vice President People at Southwest Airlines. “It’s only possible because of the Employees who serve our Customers—and one another—with Southwest Heart and Hospitality.”