DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered where your company stacks up among the best places to work in 2022? Well, if yours didn’t make the list, you can eyeball some potential future homes for your employment as Glassdoor has released its list of the Best Places to Work 2022!

Glassdoor says, “The Great Resignation, employees quitting en masse, job seekers demanding better benefits and work-life balance… the past year was a game-changer as we continued to recover from the effects of the pandemic. But that didn’t stop today’s biggest tech giants, popular retailers, and modern healthcare companies alike from supporting their employees and rising up as some of the best companies to work for.”

Of course, we checked to see what major companies in the Lone Star State made the list there was HEB, Texas Instruments, and others. One that stood out was locked in at No. 30, Southwest Airlines. According to the brief description, the airline received a 4.4-star rating.

If you want to check out all of the reviews, jobs, salaries and more insight into Southwest Airlines from Glassdoor, click here!