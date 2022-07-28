DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas staple is celebrating its 50-year anniversary!

Founders Ken Gjerme and Pat Anderson opened the first location for their used book store Half Price Books in Dallas in an old laundromat on July 27, 1972. Since then, the bookstore chain has grown to more than 120 locations across the nation.

“Make no mistake. This isn’t just our celebration. If you’ve ever wandered into one of our stores to pick up a little something, whether it was the latest LP from your favorite rock band or the romance novel your significant other simply couldn’t do without, HPB’s 50th Anniversary is a part of your story, too,” officials said in a blog post commemorating the chains anniversary.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson celebrated the anniversary of Half Price Books by penning an official proclamation recognizing July 27, 2022, as “Half Price Books Day”.

In a tweet, Mayor Johnson said, “An icon in our city is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. I was pleased to recognize today as “Half Price Books Day” in Dallas! @halfpricebooks has done so much for our community, including serving as a longtime sponsor of the @DallasMayor’s Back to School Fair.”

If you would like to know more about the history of Half Price Books, the chain made a recent blog post highlighting its major milestones. Click here for more.