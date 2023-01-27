DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face.

It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.

“It also contains phenylethylamine, which elevates our mood when feel happiness or love. Who knew getting emotional over chocolate was so natural,” National Today said.

So, we checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the top chocolate cake in every state and Texas’ top pick can be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Don’t miss out on some of the best cakes you’ve had in your entire life after dining at Dark Chocolate Bakery in Dallas.

“Offering delivery in Dallas, the Dark Chocolate Bakery makes a classic chocolate cake with a spin. The Chocolate Toffee Crunch Cake has two layers filled with toffee pieces and chocolate buttercream. Their elegant cakes have been sold through Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Horchow for years, allowing all of us that don’t live in Texas a chance at tasting the talented recipes of founder Jill Frank,” the report said.