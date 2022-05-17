DALLAS (KDAF) — Dubbed the largest Pride event in Downtown Dallas, the fifth annual Dallas Arts District 2022 Pride Block Party is set for June 17!

Attendees can expect to enjoy tours, performances, story-time, movies, artists, food trucks, drag shows, runways and more!

The Dallas Arts District says, “In celebration of national LGBTQ+ Pride Month, join us in the heart of the Dallas Arts District from 6 p.m. to midnight for pride-themed tours, performances, story-time, movies, local artists, food trucks, makers, and artisans, drag shows, runways, outdoor activities, and more! Don’t miss this lively intersection of arts, culture, and LGBTQ+ community pride!”

