All Summer long the arboretum will have a lot of different events for families to enjoy.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas during the summer is filled with many things to do outdoors. Including Dallas’ Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

All Summer long the arboretum will have a lot of different events for families to enjoy. These aren't free events but you can purchase a Membership to the Dallas Arbortoreum here. If you don't want to be a member, pricing can range from $5 to $39.

Thursday, July 13

Complimentary ‘Daily Tastings’ in A Tasteful Place | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Enjoy a sample of seasonal recipes featuring a hero fruit or veggie growing in our garden or currently in stores. Then, download the recipe from our website, and make these dishes at home, ” DABG mentions.

“Visit the DeGolyer House for a tour of the beautiful, historic home while listening to knowledgeable docents speak about the family and history of the home,” DABG mentions.

Sizzling Summer Nights | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Pack a picnic and enjoy the twilight hours in the garden every Thursday in July. Each night will feature a different frozen dessert truck with treats available for purchase. General admission reservation are required and free to members,” DABG mentions.

Friday, July 14

Family Fun Fridays | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Enjoy activities for the whole family. Your kids will love to pop bubbles, and purchase frozen treat from one of our favorite local dessert vendors,” DABG mentions. Country Critters Petting Zoo will also be in attendance.

Quilters Guild of Dallas Exhibit | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Enjoy a quilting exhibition by the Quilters Guild of Dallas,” DABG mentions.

Daily Harvest with the Horticulture Team | 11 a.m.

See how to harvest the season’s ripest produce, learn tricks of the trade. Visitors have the opportunity to ask the horticulture team questions each Thursday in the seasonal potager gardens.

Saturday, July 15

Weekend Entertainment at Jeanne’s Pavilion | Noon to 2 p.m.

Sit down and delight in a picnic while you enjoy musical entertainment from Adriana Cordero

For a complete list of events, check out the Dallas Arboretum website.