DALLAS (KDAF) — Last week, Dallas Animal Services reached out to the community after reaching full capacity for medium and large dogs. Well, North Texans, you answered.

In a tweet on April 21, the shelter announced that more than 241 we adopted since then, 63 had found foster homes and 39 were taken in by other local rescue groups.

From now until April 24, you can still adopt a pet at Dallas Animal Services without having to pay an adoption fee!