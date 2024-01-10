The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Animal Services is reportedly at 140% capacity as of Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“We find ourselves at 140% capacity this morning, a significant increase from 119% just before the holidays. A few high intake days have left us bursting at the seams, and we need your help,” the shelter said in an Instagram post.

The shelter is offering free adoptions that inlcude:

Spay/neuter

Vaccinations

Microchip

Voucher for a free “new pet” veterinary exam that includes up to $250 in care with VCA Animal Hospitals

A free week of virtual dog training with the GoodPup app, plus 25% off for life

20% off coupon for Petco

The shelter also urged those who lost a pet during the festive season to stop by the shelter, to see if their missing pet had been picked up by the shelter.

Check out adoptable pets here.