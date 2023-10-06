The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many animals that get overlooked in the animal adoption system.

Currently, Dallas Animal Services are dealing with an uptick in a surge of animals at the shelter. The shelter has over 442 dogs in its care at total dog kennel capacity.

They will be hosting an Empty the Shelters event now through Oct. 15. Animals will be available for adoption at the event.

All animals will be spayed/neutered and microchipped and each adoption will also come with a free vet visit.

To see available pets, foster animals, or volunteer visit BeDallas90.org.