DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Animal Services tweeted out Friday morning that it is ‘at capacity’ for large dogs.

“The winter weather has intensified capacity challenges at DAS and we desperately need help to save lives! We are bringing in an increasing number of pets due to the frigid temps and are out of space for large dogs,” Dallas Animal Services said in the tweet.

For more information from the shelter on fostering and adopting, click here.