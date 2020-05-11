Dallas and Tarrant County near 10,000 combined coronavirus cases

DALLAS & TARRANT COUNTY, Tx. (KDAF) – There have now been almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus between Dallas and Tarrant County.

On Monday, Dallas County reported 253 new cases, with an overall total of 6,123. Tarrant County is currently reporting a total of 3,745 cases of coronavirus.

Combined this makes 9,868 confirmed cases between the two counties.

There have been a total of 249 deaths, with 104 reported in Tarrant County and 145 in Dallas County.

The 253 cases reported in Dallas tie for the most new cases reported in a day.

These numbers do not reflect cases Denton, Rockwall, Collin, and other North Texas counties.