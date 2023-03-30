DALLAS(KDAF)— Texas is one of the biggest states, if not the best! But what comes with being great? Great cities, of course.

According to Touropia, a touring site, we have 12 cities shining bright in this lone star state!

Tourpia said “each of the best cities in Texas has something new and fresh to offer whether it is Austin’s spectacular live music shows, Galveston’s getaway beaches, or Fredericksburg’s German heritage. Texas really does have so much to show and while traveling around this massive state you’ll come across a wealth of different peoples, places, cultures, and cities.

Dallas came in at #4 while Fort Worth came in at #9. Tourpia said, “Dallas is a fantastic city to live in as well as the visit and each of its neighborhoods has its own distinctive character and feel about them”.

The travel site referred to Fort Worth as the wild west and said it is sometimes known as ‘Cowtown’ due to its cowboy roots.

Check out the entire list and see if you agree with their list:

Houston San Antonio Austin Dallas Galveston Fredericksburg Corpus Christi El Paso Fort Worth Lubbock McAllen Laredo