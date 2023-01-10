DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much you could be making doing the same job in another city? Well, now you can have some insight into just how much more or less you could be making doing the same thing somewhere else in the U.S.

U.S. News released a report on the best jobs in the country and the cities where you can get paid the most for doing them in.

“Our Best Job rankings include several different industries, so you can find the best job for you in the health care, business or technology industry, for example. If you’re seeking a high salary, the Best-Paying Jobs ranking list will help you search jobs that pay very well. If you’re not sure which career path to take, start with our overall ranking of the 100 Best Jobs,” the report said.

So, what’s the top job in Dallas? If you’re looking to get top-five pay in the country, then you need to be in the field of feet, ankles, and legs. Dallas is among the top five highest-paying cities in the country for podiatrists with an average salary of $219,920.