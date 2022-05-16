DALLAS (KDAF) — The internet is filled with sports fans talking trash to one another after big wins, especially if that big win came during Game 7 of an NBA Playoffs series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

No Suns fan was safe from Dallas Mavs fans on Twitter after a blowout victory to send Phoenix home and Dallas to the Western Conference Finals. Dallas’ own two airports even got in on the trash talk.

First up, DFW Airport. They tweeted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport asking how they’re holding up with an image of Luka Doncic staring and smiling at an unamused Devin Booker during Game 7.

They even quote tweeted Phoenix Aiport’s tweet from May 5 saying, “Book the ticket, take the flight.”

Of course, Dallas Love Field couldn’t let DFW have all the fun, they tweeted at Sky Harbor saying, “Well, well, well…. It’s all “sun” and games til somebody gets hurt huh, @PHXSkyHarbor? Time to pay up!!”