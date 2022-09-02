DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Love Field and airports across the state and country are gearing up for a busy Labor Day Weekend for travel.

The airport, as always, wants to make sure its travelers and those around the country have some tips to make things easier and simpler for all parties as this weekend will be filled with travel.

The airport tweeted, “We’re prepping for a busy Labor Day weekend. If you’re flying out of #DAL, please arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight.”

So, here’s what you need to know:

Check your flight status directly with your airline

Arrive AT LEAST 90 minutes before your flight

Pack all essential items in your carry-on

For customer service assistance call 214-670-5683 or the airport you’re flying out of’s Airport Operations Center

Be kind and patient with others

