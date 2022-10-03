DALLAS (KDAF) — When flying to your latest destination, finding the best airport possible for you is of the utmost importance and when it comes to large airports, Dallas isn’t short on them.

While most big cities have one large airport, the city of Dallas wouldn’t settle for just one, they’ve got two and one of them has been named one of the best in the entire country. Dallas Love Field has ranked third when it comes to large airports according to J.D. Powers’ 2022 study.

Only slightly behind Tampa International Airport and John Wayne Airport, Dallas Love Field scored 825 out of 1,000 points in the overall customer satisfaction index ranking. The study said, “Tampa International Airport ranks highest among large airports with a score of 846. John Wayne Airport, Orange County (826) ranks second and Dallas Love Field (825) ranks third.”

The study also shared some of its key findings and in short, it found that crowds are back to pre-pandemic levels, inflation is hitting the airport, and (if you haven’t guessed) there is nowhere to park.

“According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study,SM released today, overall satisfaction is down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year as travelers encounter fewer flights, more crowded terminals and sparse food and beverage offerings,” the study said.