DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country.

One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating being recognized by the Texas Association of Business as one of the top companies to work for in the state of Texas in 2022. Lane Gorman Trubitt was ranked the eighth best company to work for in the state in the medium-sized employer category and was named the 29th best company to work for overall.

“We always strive to provide the best work/life balance and friendly culture we can at LGT, and I believe the feeling that LGT is a family is what sets us apart,” says Lee Ann Collins, Managing Partner. “We pride ourselves on building long-lasting relationships and are constantly creating programs to encourage our team members’ professional growth. Our team is like no other, and we will continue to push ourselves to be the best of the best!”

LGT, which was founded back in 1950, aims to serve the middle market and offers services for business owners, executives and individuals. Their services range from accounting, audits, taxes, and consulting to other specialized services.