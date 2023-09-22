The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dakota’s Steakhouse has been a staple in Dallas since 1984 with the restaurant gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

To celebrate the steakhouse has been hosting fun and unique events each month leading up to its anniversary in Sept. 2024.

“Dallasites can enjoy special events from October 2023 until September 2024. Monthly celebrations will allow customers to win incredible prizes like premium steaks, show tickets, gift certificates, and more,” Dakota’s mentioned via a press release.

There are also many events planned for next year as well:

May 2024

Dakota’s Steakhouse will host a unique social media giveaway treating four mothers to brunch and a bottle of sparkling. These events will also highlight Dakota’s Steakhouse’s vast history by sharing concepts, traditions, and people who’ve made Dakota’s what it is today.

August 2024

Guests will have a chance to win items from one of Dakota’s Steakhouse’s premium vendors that have helped create the elevated and high-quality experience Dallasites have loved for many years.

July 2024

The restaurant will be featuring a “Taste of Legacy” menu exclusively for that month which will bring back previous Dakota’s chefs’ favorite dishes from the past four decades,” Dakota’s mentioned via a press release.

Each month more information will be available as well as reservation spots for each event. For more information, visit their website.