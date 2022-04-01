DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott will be a keynote speaker at Metrocare’s 13th annual Meal For the Minds Luncheon in May.

The luncheon has been moved to May 10 this year to fall in line with and honor Mental Health Awareness Month.

“With mental health numbers at an all-time high, Dak Prescott is the exact type of authentic leader Dallas and this nation need as we work to break down the stigma of mental illness,” Dr. John W. Burruss, CEO of Metrocare, said in a news release. “Together with bold voices, we can ensure Dallas is marked as a city where people seek help, where mental health holds no shame, and where healing happens every day. Join us at this year’s Meal for the Minds to see how each one of us has a role to play in breaking the silence, fighting the stigma, and changing minds.”

Prescott has been open about his own mental health journey after the loss of his brother to suicide and having an ankle injury amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole. To get your tickets, visit metrocareservices.org/dak.