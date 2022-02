DALLAS (KDAF) — Dairy Queen is selling a Red Velvet Cake Blizzard during the month of February only at participating locations in Texas.

Blended with red velvet cake pieces and silky cream cheese icing, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is one to love and share with a special Valentine. DQ restaurants in Texas will serve up this buttery, tangy, velvety masterpiece throughout February.

Blizzard Treats come in mini, small, medium, and large sizes.