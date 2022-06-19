FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — We’re all hurting from these record-high gas prices and for this Father’s Day, why not give your father some relief at the pump.

North Texas Honda Dealers wants to give back to the dads in North Texas with free gas. Dealers will be popping up at local gas stations in Frisco to give out free gas to fathers, no matter what car they drive.

From 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 19, dealers will be at the Valero located at 3272 Parkwood Blvd. Frisco, 75034.

Gas will be offered on a first come first serve basis.