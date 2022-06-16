DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re all hurting from these record-high gas prices and for this Father’s Day, why not give your father some relief at the pump.

North Texas Honda Dealers wants to give back to the dads in North Texas with free gas. Dealers will be popping up at local gas stations in Fort Worth and Frisco to give out free gas to fathers, no matter what car they drive.

Here’s where they will be and when they will be there:

Friday, June 17 – Fort Worth

From 11 a.m. to noon, dealers will be at the Valero located at 10880 N Beach Street, 76248

Sunday, June 19 – Frisco

From 11 a.m. to noon, dealers will be at the Valero located at 3272 Parkwood Blvd, 75034