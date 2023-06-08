DALLAS (KDAF) — The DC Universe is embarking to the land of Dallas, TX as The Flash in Concert makes a speedy destination to The Music Hall at Fair Park.

Fans of The Flash will be able to watch the new DC movie with a twist. The movie will be accompanied by a live musical score performed by the Dallas Pops Symphony.

This is part of DC’s DC in Concert: Film Concert Series, “For the First time, the DC Universe is coming to audiences, live. Fans will unite to see these epic films on larger-than-life screens with the amazing scores performed live,’ DC Universe said on their website.

The event will take place on July 31, with tickets going on sale July 9 at 10 a.m. You can find out more information here.