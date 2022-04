DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday, April 14, is Career Day at Dr. Barbara Jordan Elementary School and KDAF CW33’s very own Yolonda Williams will be a featured presenter.

She will be present at the school to give in-person presentations from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Other featured visitors include:

North Texas Poison Control

Dallas Animal Services

Dallas Bar Association

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dallas Fire Prevention

Dallas ISD Police