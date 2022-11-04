DALLAS (KDAF) — Spooky season came and went and in line with our brand of good fun, we had a scary good time at Nebraska Furniture Mart.
On Oct. 29, we invited North Texans to compete in a good old fashioned Halloween Contest. This contest was our “Scream Test” where a panel of judges scored your most terrifying screams to see which was the best.
Judges looked for the following criteria:
- Facial Expression
- Believability
- Creativity
- Length of scream
Look below to see our top three screamers.
1st– Aria and Adrianne from Wylie
2nd-Kingston from Carrollton
3rd– Gabriel from Frisco