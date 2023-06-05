DALLAS(KDAF)—CW33 recently spoke with Karamo Brown, the host of the Karamo Brown show and a cast member of the Netflix show “Queer Eye”. During their conversation, Karamo dished about his show renewing for a second season and Queer Eye’s new season.

The conversation also touched on the upcoming 2023 Dallas Pride Parade, which Karamo is excited to be a part of. “I’m so excited to be in Dallas and to be a part of the 2023 Dallas Pride Parade,” Karamo said. “It’s so important for us to be visible and show our support for our communities. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

In the wake of his show’s second-season renewal, Karamo shared his emotions. “This has been my only dream since high school. The reason I became a counselor and then entered into social work was because I wanted to help others”, Karamo said.

Karamo’s presence and support of the LGBTIQA+ community are sure to remain prominent and loud for years to come as he hosts the Dallas Pride Parade in 2023 with Jenny Anchondo and Yolonda Williams.