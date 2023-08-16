DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33 will soon be the home of The Big Bang Theory starting Labor Day. What better way to celebrate than with the ultimate out of this world galaxy roller rink takeover!

CW33 has teamed up with Arlington Skatium, 5515 S. Cooper St., to give Big Bang Theory fans the best night ever. Sheldon-Mania! Roller Skating Event will celebrate all things Sheldon and Big Bang Theory.

Sept. 1 from Noon to 3 p.m., the first 300 guests will be able to enjoy free admission to a good time. The event will feature free food, skates and drinks, Big Bang cosplay, trivia and the best throwback hits!

So roll on over to Arlington Skadium on Sept. 1 and don’t forget to tune into The Big Bang Theory on weeknights at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.