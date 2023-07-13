The CW Network to air games every Saturday throughout the season.

DALLAS (KDAF) — CW has many loves and one of them is live-action sports and bringing the games that matter to you.

The network will have exclusive broadcast rights to 50 collegiate basketball and football events from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) through 2026-27.

President of The CW Network Dennis Miller, says this is an exciting time for the network.

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” Miller said. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.”

Pitt Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats, will be the first ACC football game to air on Saturday, Sept. 9, with subsequent games airing every Saturday, according to the network.