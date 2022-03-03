Warning: The content below might be too adorable for some readers.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who is in the need of some overly cute content on Thursday morning to get through the day? The Dallas Zoo has you covered.

On Twitter, the zoo shared a TikTok video of Juba the gorilla meeting his zoologist, Mary Kate’s new baby. “Juba got to meet his zoologist, Mary Kate’s new baby, and she captured the sweet moment on camera! Make sure you have some tissues handy before watching this. 😭”

You can see the gentleness Juba has in the video as he sits comfortably as Mary Kate presents her new baby to him. The TikTok video caption reads, “When you zookeeper goes on maternity leave but visits with her new baby.”

You can watch the video on Twitter here.