DALLAS (KDAF) — You all know the song from Madagascar, “I like them big, I like them chunky!” A hippopotamus over at the Dallas Zoo was living her biggest, chunkiest and cutest life on Friday.

The Zoo shared out some pictures of its hippo Boipelo’s 16th birthday! Unlike most 16-year-olds, she didn’t go full diva mode and happily accepted her wonderful watermelon birthday treat. They even made her a driver’s license so she can legally whip around the zoo in all her chunky beautiful glory.

Dallas Zoo tweeted, “Fun snaps from Boipelo’s 16th bday bash, featuring tasty ice treats, a hand-carved celebratory watermelon, and an official driver’s license for our girl made by the crafty hippo team!”